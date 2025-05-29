Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 414.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 2,864 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $51,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,953 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,829.17. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. This represents a 27.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,166,977 shares of company stock worth $294,801,511 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.0%

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

