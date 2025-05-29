Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after buying an additional 176,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MUSA opened at $430.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

