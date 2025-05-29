Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.30% of Repay worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 86,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.29. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500.29. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Shaler Alias purchased 174,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $723,776.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 249,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,026.60. This represents a 232.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 439,702 shares of company stock worth $1,806,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Repay from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repay

Repay Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of RPAY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Repay

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.