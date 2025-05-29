Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plexus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,699.52. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $965,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.