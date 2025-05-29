Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 121,582 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 213.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,582 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 259,227 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $3,118,500.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,439,237.15. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,155 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $139,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 837,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,635,919. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,062 shares of company stock worth $12,620,137. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

ARLO stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.