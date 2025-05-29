Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 13,934 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 355.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $139.23 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $66,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,114.23. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,087.04. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,407 shares of company stock worth $9,393,827. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

