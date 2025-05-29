Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 29,806 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after buying an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after buying an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Weave Communications by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,105,728 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in Weave Communications by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 1,349,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 778,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.72 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Weave Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Branden Neish sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $206,973.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,092.53. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,274. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.