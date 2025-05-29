Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Astec Industries worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 31,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.56 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

