Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 254.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Kelly Services worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $405.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

