Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 91.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Core Laboratories worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $6,760,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

