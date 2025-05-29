Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

