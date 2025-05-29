Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,108 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,260,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,615,000 after acquiring an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,975 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $420,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,735.50. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. AAON’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

