Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 81,814 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,814 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12,321.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400,680 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,428,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,492,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Down 1.1%

RGEN stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -237.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.