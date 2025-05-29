Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.10 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

