Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 148,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NN. Fleming James B JR bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 759,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextNav by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 39,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NN opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.03.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

