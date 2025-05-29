Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Sora Investors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 354,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 154,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.