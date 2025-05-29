STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,232,000 after acquiring an additional 319,441 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 252,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171,046 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,074,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,782,783.50. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,187,117 shares of company stock worth $19,536,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.43 million, a P/E ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 0.65. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

STAAR Surgical declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

