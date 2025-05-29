State of Wyoming Acquires 446 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,184.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

