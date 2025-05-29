State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 5,642 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ero Copper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ERO opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

