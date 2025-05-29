State of Wyoming Sells 196 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,967,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,976,000 after purchasing an additional 937,900 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 30,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 445,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

