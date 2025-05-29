State of Wyoming Sells 210 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State of Wyoming lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Middleby were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Middleby

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 249,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $73,215,160. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.