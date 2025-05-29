State of Wyoming Sells 29,823 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $983.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

