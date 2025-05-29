State of Wyoming Sells 4,453 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other LendingTree news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,719.58. This represents a 11.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.76. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.49.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.93 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

