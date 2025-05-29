State of Wyoming Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

