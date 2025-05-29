Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Strategic Education by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,672.36. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $121.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

