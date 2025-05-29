Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.80. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.14.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
