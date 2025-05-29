Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.80. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 102,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000.

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.

