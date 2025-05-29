Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.86. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 19,705 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

