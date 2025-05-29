Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $4,239,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 32.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $4,344,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of TGLS opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.85. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

