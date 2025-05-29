TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Raised by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 467,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,091,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,652 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 360,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.04 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.75%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

