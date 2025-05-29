The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1%

GS stock opened at $608.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.22. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.