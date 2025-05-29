The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

