The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 642.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,098 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 130,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,397,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 2,049,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 1,052,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $537.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Loretta sold 34,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $182,949.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,373.96. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 98,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $526,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,483,067.72. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,207 shares of company stock worth $1,163,795. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

