The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $276.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.40.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

