Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 638.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,995,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,936,000 after buying an additional 6,913,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,038,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,870,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after buying an additional 4,074,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TransAlta by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after buying an additional 3,969,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after buying an additional 3,662,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.71. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.