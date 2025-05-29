Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after buying an additional 976,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 771,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 708,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 242,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.91 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The company had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

