Tidal Investments LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -624.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,296.08. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,061,210.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,999,347.18. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $7,957,809. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

