Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 17,678 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $408,185.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,587,161.33. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

