Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,639.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 331,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 199,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

