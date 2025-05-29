Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 34,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DHT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

