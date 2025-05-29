Tidal Investments LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 328,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,631.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 507,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $103.98 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.97.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

