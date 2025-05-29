Tidal Investments LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $6,792,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 190,445 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.