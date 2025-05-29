Tidal Investments LLC Has $513,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after purchasing an additional 359,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after buying an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after buying an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,822,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,861,000 after buying an additional 351,387 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

