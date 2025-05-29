Tidal Investments LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $571.67 million, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.43. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

