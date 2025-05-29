Tidal Investments LLC Has $527,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

