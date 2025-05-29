Tidal Investments LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EPC stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.