Tidal Investments LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,651,847.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,885.24. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,337 shares of company stock worth $2,693,333. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NXT opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim cut Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

