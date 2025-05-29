Tidal Investments LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THR. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 4,731.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Thermon Group Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

