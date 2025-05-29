Tidal Investments LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,547 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $362,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.