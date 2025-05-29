Tidal Investments LLC Has $566,000 Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.3611 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

