Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,275.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 763,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,713,682.80. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $40,710.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,156.50. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,958. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

